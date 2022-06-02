KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smokies stadium stays busy in the summertime.

On Friday, June 3rd fans of the King of Rock n’ Roll can be transformed back to his glory days with an Elvis Presley themed night, as the Smokies take on the Barons. The night will be full of Elvis impersonators and fan goers are encouraged to wear their bet Elvis look too.

The following day, get out for an ultimate summertime party. The Margarita party will bring out all the food, drinks, and activities the summer is known for, as well as a Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band.

The week’s activities conclude with Wrestling Day on Sunday, June 5th. There will be a meet-and-greet opportunity for fans of the popular sport. See popular faces like NWA stars, AJ Cazana and Thom Latimer and NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille.

So much to do and so much to see in the next coming days. For more information and game tickets, visit their website.