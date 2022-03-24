KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Spend an evening with the Knoxville Ice Bears while enjoying the spectacle that is wrestling.

With a playoff birth already locked in, the Knoxville Ice Bears are still vying for first place going into the playoffs. Only two home games remain in the regular season so East Tennessee still has two more chances to catch a home game before the postseason gets underway. On March 25th you can join the Ice Bears as they take on the Birmingham Bulls for Wrestling night.

The Ice Bears victory last weekend surpassed a club record making any further victories historical, where will you be when the 2022 Knoxville Ice Bears make their mark on the team record books? Hopefully in the stands enjoying a great night of hockey, go Ice Bears!

For more information or to get tickets to wrestling night visit the Knoxville Ice Bears website.