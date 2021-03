JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past six years, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. has been a staple in the heart of Johnson City as a space for locals and travelers abroad to give a “yee-haw” to delicious brews!

Now with locations in Nashville, Pigeon Forge and Greenville, Brewmaster Cris Ellenbecker, said that brewing is merely “fancy baking.” This baking process at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is bringing in hundreds of thousands of galloons of beer to the American people from the East Tennessee community.