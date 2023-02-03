KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.

There’s plenty to enjoy once customers enter Yee-Haw. The first thing you’ll notice when you enter is their menu with the nationally known Prince’s Hot Chicken and their Yee-Haw mains. If you’re looking to just hangout at the bar, there are over 20 taps available to choose from. In the coming weeks, there will be some other adult beverages added to the menu (it’s a secret for now).

Apart from the food and drink options at Yee-Haw, there’s an at home feel while you’re inside or enjoying their outdoor area that has a whole separate bar, a stage for live performances, and fire pits to stay warm. Throughout Yee-Haw you’ll find TV’s everywhere showing different sporting events and music filling the air. The outdoor area is also pet friendly.

There’s much to look forward to at Yee-Haw, including an official ribbon cutting on Feb. 27. During that week they will hold activities showcasing the property.

For more information on Yee-Haw or upcoming events, visit their website or check out their Instagram or Facebook.