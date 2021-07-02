Yelp ranks D&B’s as a top hot dog spot in the nation

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

SOLWAY, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t call it a comeback! For the second time, Travel + Leisure has named D&B’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream as the best hot dog restaurant in Tennessee. And now, the Solway eatery is earning some national recognition.

Yelp has listed D&B’s in their top 25 places to get a hot dog in the U.S. and Canada. Specifically, they highlighted D&B’s ‘Covered Wagon’ dog. It is hot dog wrapped in bacon and covered in homemade chili, fried potatoes, onions, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

If you want to try out any of the hot dogs or other menu items at D&B’s, you can head to their website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville woman sentenced in connection to overdose death

More than 750 tips received in search for Summer Wells

Visitors packing into Gatlinburg during Fourth of July weekend

Knoxville Celebration of the Fourth

Crossville guardsman's enthusiasm to serve began in Scouts

Fourth of July Midnight Parade