Yelp ranks D&B’s as a top hot dog spot in the nation

SOLWAY, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t call it a comeback! For the second time, Travel + Leisure has named D&B’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream as the best hot dog restaurant in Tennessee. And now, the Solway eatery is earning some national recognition.

Yelp has listed D&B’s in their top 25 places to get a hot dog in the U.S. and Canada. Specifically, they highlighted D&B’s ‘Covered Wagon’ dog. It is hot dog wrapped in bacon and covered in homemade chili, fried potatoes, onions, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

If you want to try out any of the hot dogs or other menu items at D&B’s, you can head to their website for more information.