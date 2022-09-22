KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What better way to stay heart heathy than with a good walk?

On Saturday, September 24 at 8:30 a.m. the 2022 Greater Knoxville Heart Walk will be back for their annual effort to bring the community together.

The event will take place at Zoo Knoxville and all participants will receive free admission to the park throughout the day. All ages are welcome to sign up and many can enter individually or as a team.

The walk will benefit the mission of the American Heart Association to be advocates in supporting heart health, and to assist the community through research, advocacy, CPR training and health education.

Get involved with the Heart Walk and help promote staying active, reducing stress, and giving back.