KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join a number of unique and talented artists during a series of unforgettable weekends at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. New for 2022, the Winter Music Series offers guests the opportunity to enjoy musical performances in an intimate setting. The ticketed event is open to both resort guests and non-resort guests and provides an unparalleled experience with performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. under the climate-controlled tent on the resort’s event lawn now through Feb. 26.

The event kicked off Thursday, Jan. 13 with performances from singer/songwriter Wade Hayes. Hayes delighted guests as he performed songs from his album “Go Live Your Life.” The stage IV colon cancer survivor inspired guests with songs from the album, including the upbeat title track. Hayes has been a country music artist since the 1990s with hits including “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing with You,” “On a Good Night” and “What I Meant to Say.”

Performing Jan. 20-22, The Black Opry Revue is a group of diverse artists that incorporates their love of and blending of genres. These talented Black artists weave their talents throughout a showcase of blues, folk, country and Americana in their many intersections of both sounds and stories.

Nashville artist Hannah Dasher takes the stage Jan. 27-29. Aside from Dasher’s work ethic, her strong, non-conforming lyrics set her apart from her peers. Accompanying her big hair and larger-than-life personality is a voice that’s even bigger. It all makes for a sound that’s familiar — like your favorite 90s country — yet uniquely fresh.

Texas chart-topper Frank Ray entertains guests Feb. 3-5. Ray is a former police officer and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement. Ray’s music is a blend—drawing influences from ‘90s Texas Country, Latin, R&B and Pop. As an entertainer, Ray delivers engaging, high energy performances that have a little something for everyone.

Guests experience the music of ‘70s rock duo Seals & Crofts in a whole new way with Seals & Crofts 2 Feb. 10-12. Comprised of Brady Seals, the cousin of James “Jim” Seals, and Lua Crofts, the daughter of Darrell “Dash” Crofts, the duo artfully reimagines popular Seals & Crofts classic, as well as performing new songs of their own.

The Young Fables perform a blend of traditional and modern country Feb. 17-19. The Nashville-based duo has appeared with notable acts including Lauren Alaina, Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Sara Evans, Chris Janson, Randy Houser, Delta Rae, Liz Longley and Chris Lane.

The final weekend of the event features performances by well-known artist T. Graham Brown Feb. 24-26. Brown was part of one of the most vibrant and exciting time periods in country music history – the mid-1980s—when the soulful vocal stylings of Brown were all over the airwaves. His hits included “Drowning in Memories,” She Couldn’t Love Me Anymore” and his duet with Tanya Tucker, “Don’t Go Out.”

Guests can purchase the Winter Music Series room package that includes admission for two to each evening of music and one meet & greet with the featured artist. A limited number of individual tickets also may be purchased the day of each performance. Winter Music Series tickets are sold per person per evening at $20 for general admission and $15 for Dollywood Season Passholders. Artist meet & greet opportunities are available without the room package for an additional $20 after the cost of admission.

For more information about the event or to book your Winter Music Series room package, please visit the Dollywood website.