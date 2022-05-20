KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Parkinson’s is just a diagnosis for one local man.

PJ Parkinson’s has been serving the East Tennessee community of those affected by the disease.

Isabell-Senft Daniel, Executive Director, makes it her mission to not only provide helpful resources, but create a lasting relationship and encourage those to keep moving, and that is exactly what she has done.

Justin Fields was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s at the age of 36. Anyone diagnosed 50 years or younger is considered early onset.

Fields is not backing down from his condition and instead is challenging it in a unbelievable way. In October of this year, Fields will be traveling to Africa where he will attempt to summit Mount Kilimanjaro. He is doing this to raise awareness for those who have been diagnosed at a younger age with Parkinson’s.

We will be cheering him on back home in East Tennessee.

For more information on PJ Parkinson’s and how the organization can help you, visit their website.