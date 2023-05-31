KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville animal rescue shelter is being recognized on a national scale.

Young-Williams Animal Center was named one of the most-effective lifesaving animal welfare organizations nationwide by Petco Love. With this title, they have also been awarded $200,000 to further the shelter’s efforts and mission, “A Home for Every Pet.”

Young-Williams Animale Center CEO, Janet says this money will go towards a numerous amount of life-saving resources for animals all across Knox County.

“The funds will help us provide low-cost spay/neuter services, animal enrichment, and behavioral training, continued learning for employees, and more ways to improve outcomes for more pets,” she says.

This grant is part of more than 15 million in investments that Petco Love is allocating to the most-effective animal welfare organizations all over the country. The organization is committed to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized or unwanted.

With over 93 percent save rate, Young-Williams is a deserving recipient of this award and title. The shelter has also maintained “no-kill” status since 2018.

A Petco employee hands a $200,000 Petco Love check to Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman. The grant is part of the more than $15 million in investments that Petco Love is committing to the most-effective lifesaving animal welfare organizations nationwide

Petco Love was founded in 1999, they have invested in over 300 million in life-saving efforts for animals nationwide. They also partner with 4,000 organizations across the country and have accumulated over 6.7 million pets adopted.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us,” says Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut.

The organization has also recently started its “Petco Love Lost” program which is a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to ease the search for lost pets.

For more information and to get involved with Young-Williams Animal Center, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 215-6599.