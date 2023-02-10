GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) —Let your food be just as memorable as the game.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburg Eagles prepare to take the field, make sure your table is ready too.

When it comes to this weekend’s highly anticipated game Food City can help keep the plates full. From snacks to a four-course meal, you can watch The Big Game with a delicious addition.

Most of their best sport-viewing eats are made in house including their chips, dip, meats, desserts and more.

Appetizers and finger foods are a popular choice for a low maintenance eating experience. With over two-hundred cheeses to choose from, you can create the perfect charcuterie board that will last all four quarters.

Not sure what your guests will like? Food City has everything from handmade pizza, sushi, wings, and other diverse options to cater to all taste buds.

For more information and to find the nearest location to you, visit their website.