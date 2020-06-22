Breaking News
Coronavirus: Tennessee’s 451 new cases push total to 35,553
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

YWCA Knoxville kicks off 21-day challenge against racism

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The YWCA Knoxville is on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

Their new 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge seeks to commit, communicate, educate and act when learning about systemic racism. The challenge offers three daily educational tools of varying lengths, that discuss voting, education, criminal justice reform and public health for minorities in America.

This challenge launched on June 19, 2020, but it’s not too late to join in. Grab a friend, family member or co-worker and join the challenge to learn more about racial equity and social justice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.