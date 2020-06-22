YWCA Knoxville kicks off 21-day challenge against racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The YWCA Knoxville is on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

Their new 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge seeks to commit, communicate, educate and act when learning about systemic racism. The challenge offers three daily educational tools of varying lengths, that discuss voting, education, criminal justice reform and public health for minorities in America.

This challenge launched on June 19, 2020, but it’s not too late to join in. Grab a friend, family member or co-worker and join the challenge to learn more about racial equity and social justice.