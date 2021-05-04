Zeke gets a ‘Scruffy to Fluffy’ makeover

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered runaway from the Wears Valley area.

Leeia Nicole Boone, 17, was last seen Tuesday, May 3, at her home. Boone has red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and pink-and-purple-striped pants. She left her home on foot.