Zeke gets a ‘Scruffy to Fluffy’ makeover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s ‘Scruffy to Fluffy’ makeover, we introduced you to Zeke. He is a 10-year-old, laid-back, people loving kinda dog. He is nearly blind, but is very polite when he jumps into your lap for some love! Zeke is from MoCo Mutts Rescue Center in Morgan County. Our friends from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley brought him to our studio to see his makeover results and he looks fabulous!

