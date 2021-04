KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - For the past year, Robert "The Wax Man" Booker has been sharing old school jams on Jammin' 99.7 WJBE with his radio show, "The Golden Oldies."

Booker said his new show is a change of pace for him, as normally he's talking about civil rights or Knoxville's Urban Renewal, but The Wax Man said music is his first love as he shared nostalgic memories of tunes from his childhood.