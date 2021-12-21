KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is hosting Zoo Lights until January 9th and gives us a sneak peek of what to expect from the zoo in 2022.

We had the opportunity to chat with Tina Rolen, the director of marketing and communications at Zoo Knoxville. We received some great news about the many attractions to expect from Zoo Knoxville over the next year. Also, Tina gave us some insight into Zoo Lights going on until January 9th with the upcoming “Lower Sensitivity” night with more information about that special event coming soon.

For more information on Zoo Lights and the 2022 plans visit the Zoo Knoxville website.