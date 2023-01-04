KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8.

Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding sessions with Joe the sloth, Cuban crocodiles, river otters and red wolves. There are also goat and donkey walks through the zoo and Einstein, an African Grey parrot, will be interacting with guest as well.

Although winter break is ending for many students, the zoo also has a lot for guests to look forward to. Several life-like animatronic dinosaurs will be spotted throughout beginning March 1 through Labor Day.

For the zoo’s full list of experiences happening throughout the rest of the week, visit their website.