KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville welcomed two new additions on December 21st in the form of a male and a female lion cub.

Two endangered African lion cubs are the latest new residents of Zoo Knoxville as part of their extensive conservation efforts. The two cubs are the offspring of Upepo and Amara and are the first lion cubs born in Knoxville since 2006. A typical day in the life of a lion cub consists primarily of sleeping, playing, and eating every 3-4 hours while being closely monitored by staff 24 hours a day.

To follow the growth of the African lion cubs or for more information on conservation efforts visit the Zoo Knoxville website.