KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Expectant and current mom’s are all about saving money.

Zulily, an online shopping site, gives many the chance to buy popular items at a heavily discounted price.

Anna De Souza, a lifestyle expert and mom of twins, shared some of her favorite products and clothes you can find on the popular website.

From baby clothes, nursery items, and even maternity apparel, you can find something throughout your pregnancy journey and beyond.

For more information and to start shopping, visit their website.