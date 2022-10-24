KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Top trends are hitting the toy market and online site is giving you the best deals.

Zulily is excited to show off a wide variety of playtime fun for children of all ages. Zulily’s toy expert, Joe Glass, is taking you through them all. “Shopping for the holidays can be stressful, and with ongoing inflation, shopping early is more important than ever to lessen your stress and capture the best deals,” he says. According to recent studies, retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets, but parents are saving room in those budgets for toys.

From little boys to little girls, anyone can feel confident when buying from a retailer that offers up to 50 percent off top toys this holiday season.

For more information on the products Joe spoke about, visit Zulily’s website.