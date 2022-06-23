AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The latest Manning quarterback, and the nation’s top recruit for next year’s class, has verbally committed to a future SEC school: Arch Manning tweeted Thursday that he plans to play at Texas.

The quarterback’s message included a photo of him dropping back for a pass while wearing a Longhorns shirt.

Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman, a prep school in New Orleans where his Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli also played. Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, is the older brother of Peyton and Eli.

Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, in playing at Ole Miss.

Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference by the 2025 season, and maybe sooner.

The Longhorns, who were 5-7 last year, will go into coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season with Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers competing to be the starting quarterback.

Card was the starter at the beginning of last season before being replaced after only two games by Casey Thompson, who has since left for Nebraska.

Ewers is a former five-star high school recruit from the Dallas area who barely played during one season at Ohio State before coming home and joining the Longhorns for spring drills. He was the top quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, though he skipped his senior season in high school.



