Meet the Living East Tennessee team

Erin Barnett

I am a small town girl. I grew up in a big family near my grandfather’s farm in Southwestern Virginia. I attended Concord University in West Virginia. My television career spans more than a decade, previously working as a reporter and anchor at WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia and WVNS in Beckley, West Virginia.

Kelli Parker

I feel beyond blessed to be co-hosting Living East Tennessee on WATE 6 on Your Side! Born and raised in Knoxville, there’s no place I’d rather be!

Chelsea Haynes

A blossoming blogger, Chelsea explores spiritual truths and encourages her peers to deepen their faith through daily devotionals as they pursue the peace of God in the midst of an unpredictable world. An eternal optimist, Chelsea enjoys reading, watching television, traveling, teaching children and shopping for the perfect pair of shoes.