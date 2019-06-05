WATE 6 On Your Side is committed to helping our communities through partnerships with non-profit organizations who serve all or part of East Tennessee. “We have great respect and admiration for the work our community partners do, and we have the ability to share their mission with our viewers,” says WATE Vice President and General Manager, Coby Cooper. “Furthermore, we have a responsibility to bring the issues facing our community to light, and to utilize our resources to help make East Tennessee a better place to live, work, and play.”

Last year, WATE further advanced that effort by making a Million Dollar Community Investment. The goal was to support as many local non-profits and community organizations as possible, and to make media coverage accessible throughout East Tennessee. To do this, WATE committed to awarding $1 million dollars of in-kind multimedia grants for the calendar year. We are pleased to announce that we surpassed our goal by delivering multimedia value of $1,292,301 to our more than 150 community partners in 2018.

WATE will continue the Million Dollar Community Investment (MDCI) in 2019, and will again invest $1 million dollars in the form of multimedia grants that we will award to area organizations. We invite local non-profits to apply for a portion of the MDCI to help with their media needs and community outreach efforts. The grants may take the form of air time, public service announcements, digital media, talent appearances, news coverage, event promotion, or media sponsorship.

It takes a significant investment to build strong communities, so it is our hope to help as many organizations as possible with the launch of this grant. “We are truly grateful to be part of a generous and community-minded place like East Tennessee, and the Million Dollar Community Investment is our way of bringing together media, business, and non-profit entities to improve lives,” says Cooper.

If you feel your organization meets the criteria for consideration of a Million Dollar Community Investment grant, we invite you to fill out the application. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded monthly. Applications received after the 15th of the month may be reviewed the following month. For all event sponsorship requests, please apply at least 3 months prior to the event. Questions about MDCI can be directed to Melanie Morris, Director of Community Development at mmorris@wate.com.