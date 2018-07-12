NCAA Football

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
6 things not to buy during Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Top Stories
DQ® Blizzard treat sales help kids on Miracle Treat Day
Top Stories
Terry can back it up again in a new donated wheelchair
Mom: Toddler hurt in ride on Atlanta airport conveyor belt
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Woman says she contracted infection from Pigeon Forge hot tub
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
Johnson, Thomas defending champs as WGC moves to Memphis
Top Stories
Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to multi-year extension
Top Stories
West Knoxville students wins gold at national trampoline & tumbling championships
Titans’ Taylor Lewan suspended first 4 games of season
Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck
Rare Nike ‘Moon Shoes’ set record at auction
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Local mom takes on the TangerClub Shopping Challenge
Top Stories
Back-to-School fashion for the younger students at Tanger Outlets
Squeeze in one more mini-vacation this Summer in Sevierville
Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Comedy Barn
Back-To-School shopping & saving made easy at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
6 things not to buy during Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Top Stories
Got talent? You could go to the ‘Front of the Line’ with Knoxville Idol
Top Stories
Supplies drive to benefit Anderson County, Clinton city schools
Pet Expo set for this weekend at Museum of Appalachia
Carson-Newman community mourns death of incoming freshman
Carson-Newman University student killed in accident in Guatemala
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
NCAA Football
Kyler Murray chooses NFL over baseball and A’s
Tee Martin to join Tennessee coaching staff
Vols officially name Jim Chaney as offensive coordinator
VIDEO: Longhorns mascot Bevo goes after Georgia’s Uga
Purdue super fan who inspired with fight against cancer dies
More NCAA Football Headlines
2018 Early Signing Period: Tennessee’s recruiting class
Abercrombie upgraded from critical to stable condition
TSU linebacker critical after collapsing, needing surgery
Florence forces 3 games with ranked teams off weekend slate
2018 Tennessee football single game, multi-plan tickets now on sale
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News