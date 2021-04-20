TOURISM: 2020 & Moving Forward

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Washington Bureau
Investigations
COVID-19 Vaccine
Pass or Fail
Knoxville Traffic
Sign up for Email News Alerts
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Video Game News
Top Stories
Gov. Lee says COVID-19 is now under control in Tennessee despite lagging vaccinations
Video
Top Stories
State says government mistrust among causes of vaccine hesitancy
Dog boarding kennel changes how they do business due to the pandemic
Video
Disneyland, Disney World announce another change to classic Jungle Cruise attraction
DHS pushes back Real ID requirement date for travelers
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
Forecast
Knoxville Weather Hourly
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Wate Mobile Apps
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
USA Cycling
Ice Bears
Top Stories
ESPN’s Desmond Howard on Tennessee’s Trey Smith, Josh Palmer
Video
Top Stories
Titans need to make up for botching 1st-round pick in 2020
Top Stories
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Video
TSSAA changes venue of Spring Fling
Video
Univ. of Texas will require Longhorn Band to play controversial fight song, will create new band for opposers
Bowler adds father’s ashes to ball, rolls perfect game
Video
Living East TN
Family First Photo Sweepstakes
Food
Home and Family
Pets
Ingles
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Scruffy to Fluffy Makeovers
Deals and Steals
The Man Show
Get our newsletter!
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Top Stories
DIY fun with Mom to celebrate Mother’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Dress for Success clothing swap for women
Video
Keep your dog safe in your yard with a PetSafe fence
Video
Spring Market at Etta’s Boutique Home Decor & More
Video
#MomLife: Things to consider when saying “no” to your children
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Contest winners
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
MEDIC Roll Up Your Sleeve
See More Smokies
Million Dollar Community Investment
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
What the Tech?
Contests
Share a birthday
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Taylor Sniff
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Lady
Video
Young-Williams Pets of the Week: Teva & Taz
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Sisco
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Wate Mobile Apps
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
TOURISM: 2020 & Moving Forward
Stories and content for our “TOURISM: 2020 & Moving Forward” coverage.
Trending Stories
CEO fired after publicly ridiculing Tennessee teen over his prom dress
Video
Knox County mask mandate will ‘sunset’ Tuesday night per mayor’s office
Video
Gov. Lee ends public health orders, mask mandates across Tennessee
Video
Austin-East students walk out of class in protest prior to dismissal
Video
Great Smoky Mountains announce synchronous firefly viewings plan
Video
Autopsy results released for men involved in Reelfoot Lake shooting; DA finds no basis for criminal charges
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News