1.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in South Knoxville.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.24 miles south of Knoxville around 3:50 a.m. Monday.
The quake was recorded at a depth of over five miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
