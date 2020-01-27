Closings
1.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in South Knoxville.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.24 miles south of Knoxville around 3:50 a.m. Monday.

The quake was recorded at a depth of over five miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

