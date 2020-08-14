1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Northwest Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a head-on collision Friday afternoon, Knox County authorities confirmed.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue, and Knoxville Fire responded to a crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Upon their arrival they found two vehicles that appeared to collide head-on.

One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene while another occupant was transported to a nearby hospital.

Schaad Road will remain closed while the crash is reconstructed and investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a car accident involving a fatality on Schaad Rd near Pleasant Ridge Rd. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/e4ZzBsJQ0o — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) August 14, 2020

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.