1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Northwest Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a head-on collision Friday afternoon, Knox County authorities confirmed.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue, and Knoxville Fire responded to a crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Upon their arrival they found two vehicles that appeared to collide head-on.

One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene while another occupant was transported to a nearby hospital.

Schaad Road will remain closed while the crash is reconstructed and investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

