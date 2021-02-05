1 dead, 1 injured in Lee Highway crash in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Lee Highway in Loudon County on Thursday.

Authorities responded to the crash at Sunny Side Road just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb.4. Murphy Harrison, 27, of Philadelphia, Tenn., was killed in the wreck. The other driver and a passenger were injured in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary crash report stated Harrison’s was traveling north on Lee Highway and crossed the center line and came into contact with the southbound vehicle. The report also stated Harrison was not wearing a seatbelt.

The condition of the other driver and passenger has not been released.