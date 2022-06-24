MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another was injured in a house fire in Maryville early Friday morning, according to Blount County Sherriff’s Office.

The fire injured a 17-year-old and claimed the life of another family member who died at the scene.

Blount County Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service responded to call about a residential fire on Clendenen Road at 3 a.m., according to Blount County Sheriff Lee Berrong.

When police arrived, the house was “engulfed in flames.” Five of the victims were outside of the house and being treated for smoke inhalation.

The victims told firefighters that one family member was still inside the house during the fire. BCFD were unable to locate the family member.

After the fire was extinguished, BCFD found the family member inside of the house. The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The 17-year-old victim was injured from the fire and sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.