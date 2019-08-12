1 dead, 2 injured after 4-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on East Emory Road

POWELL (WATE) – One person is dead and two others injured Sunday afternoon following a 4-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on East Emory Road, according to Rural Metro.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pedigo and East Emory around 1:30 p.m..

A Rural Metro spokesperson says that the driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, died. His passenger was transported to UT Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries and is listed in critical condition.

One other person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

THP is investigating the crash.