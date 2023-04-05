KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead following a crash in East Knox County on Wednesday.

EMTs with Rural Metro Fire are working on the crash in the Mascot community. It happened at the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Roberts Road, according to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. One person has died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been publicly released.

Photos from the scene show state troopers are on the scene to investigate and assist.

WATE has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.