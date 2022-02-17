KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after first responders say a car struck a pedestrian Wednesday in northeastern Knox County.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 8600 block of Strawberry Plains Pike near Carter Elementary School. Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

