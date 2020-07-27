Sheriff’s office: Body of missing child found in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a child who disappeared underwater in the Mississippi River on Saturday has been recovered.

The sheriff’s office sent a tweet about the recovery at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

SCSO has recovered the body of the missing child that disappeared in the Mississippi River Saturday evening. The identity of the child and the female found yesterday has not been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 26, 2020

The child and an adult woman went underwater at the Shelby Forest boat ramp Saturday night. SCSO spokesperson Lt. Anthony Buckner said the two were swimming in the water when they went under, and neither were wearing a life vest.

The sheriff’s office recovered the woman’s body Saturday night.

The child’s body was found about 500 yards away from where the two people went underwater.

The sheriff’s office said the identities of the victims have not been confirmed at this time.

“Please stay out of the Mississippi River,” Lt. Buckner said. “The river is extremely dangerous. Even if you have a life vest on, even if you’re an experienced swimmer, that is a dangerous body of water, and you should never be seeking recreational time out in that water.”

Buckner said this is the third drowning to happen in the same area within the last week.