NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in custody after shooting themselves in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport.

According to a statement from Nashville BNA, on Sunday morning just after 7 a.m., an individual entered the baggage claim area of the airport with a firearm threatening to harm themselves.

The individual then discharged the firearm and injured themselves in the process. According to Nashville BNA, that person is now in custody and is receiving medical treatment. No other major injuries were reported during the time of the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.