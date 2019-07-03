1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on highway 127 in Crossville

A Crossville man was killed Wednesday morning following a crash on Highway 127 in Crossville, according to police.

Danny Turner, 32, of Crossville, was killed in the crash. He was unrestrained.

Witnesses said that Turner’s vehicle swerved across both lanes of travel, prior to over-correcting and rolling over. Turner was ejected from the vehicle.

A second person, who was also unrestrained, received serious injuries of this crash. She was identified as Kimberly Dunlap, 44, also of Crossville. She was transported to UT Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing at this time.