1 killed, 3 hospitalized in I-40 crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been killed and three people were hospitalized in crash on Interstate 40 in Sevier County early Tuesday.

Sevierville Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-40 E around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was killed and three people were transported via ambulance to UT Medical Center, according to a department spokesperson.

One lane of I-40 E at MM 406 for the crash investigation. Lane closures are likely to continue through 11 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE Crash near mm406 I40 EB. Left travel lane open, other lanes remain closed for crash investigation. Considerable traffic congestion. Avoid I40 EB in this area. Lane closures likely for 2+ hours. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) August 18, 2020

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.