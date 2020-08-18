1 killed, 3 hospitalized in I-40 crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been killed and three people were hospitalized in crash on Interstate 40 in Sevier County early Tuesday.
Sevierville Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-40 E around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was killed and three people were transported via ambulance to UT Medical Center, according to a department spokesperson.
One lane of I-40 E at MM 406 for the crash investigation. Lane closures are likely to continue through 11 a.m.
No other information has been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
