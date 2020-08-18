1 killed, 3 hospitalized in I-40 crash in Sevier County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been killed and three people were hospitalized in crash on Interstate 40 in Sevier County early Tuesday.

Sevierville Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-40 E around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was killed and three people were transported via ambulance to UT Medical Center, according to a department spokesperson.

One lane of I-40 E at MM 406 for the crash investigation. Lane closures are likely to continue through 11 a.m.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter