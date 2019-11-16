1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on Alcoa Highway

A Powell woman was killed and three others were injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened overnight on Alcoa Highway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Buick Drive.

Four people were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Alcoa Police and Fire Department worked the crash.

A 25-year-old woman was transported to UT Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

A 25-year-old woman and 31-year-old man from Knoxville sustained serious injuries and are listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man also sustained serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 865-981-4111.