SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed and another was injured when a car lost control and crashed into a river late Wednesday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg just before midnight Wednesday. The vehicle was submerged when emergency responders arrived.

According to a news release, investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle near Gum Stand Road and crashed into the river. The passenger, 22-year-old Rebecca Hamby of Sevierville, died as a result of her injuries.

The driver was transported to LeConte Medical Center for medical treatment.

Park Rangers are investigating the crash. Gatlinburg Police and Fire, Pigeon Forge Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.