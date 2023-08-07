SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a stolen garbage truck crashed in Sevierville Monday morning following an incident in Knox County that has resulted in one person being taken into police custody, according to the City of Sevierville.

The Sevierville Police Department had earlier warned drivers of the crash on Dolly Parton Parkway at around 7 a.m. The crash was soon cleared, but there are more details about what led to the crash – due to a police pursuit of the stolen vehicle driven by a stabbing suspect.

Sevierville spokesperson Bob Stahlke said on Monday that Sevierville Police were involved in the incident with the garbage truck after it arrived in their jurisdiction. They were advised by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office that the garbage truck had been driven into Sevierville on West Main Street just after 7 a.m. SPD was also advised that the vehicle had been stolen, and was driven by a stabbing/carjacking suspect from Knox County on Chapman Highway.

SPD successfully deployed spike strips near the Hardee’s restaurant on West Main Street, and about three minutes later, the garbage truck crashed into the Tennessee Hot Tubs on Dolly Parton Parkway. The Sevierville Fire Department responded to the scene, and extracted the trapped suspect from the garbage truck.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody, and the suspect was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, according to Stahlke.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.