NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died, including several others injured, after two boats crashed on Norris Lake, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson.

The spokesperson told WATE that the two boats, a Chaparral and Triton Bass Boat, collided near the Norris Landing Marina.

The other people involved have non-life-threatening injuries.

“The incident does not pose a threat to the marine,” according to the spokesperson.

Multiple TWRA officers are investigating the crash. The identity of the person who died in the crash is currently unknown.

The story will be updated once more information is available.