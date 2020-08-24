1 rescued from sinkhole in Cookeville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cookeville Fire Department rescued someone from a sinkhole Saturday.

The Cookeville Fire Department responded to a traumatic injury. They said crews arrived to find the person in a sink hole.

Fire officials used a rope to rescue them. The Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County EMS assisted.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter