1 teen killed, two others injured in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A deadly crash in Union County has claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

Two other teens, including the 17-year-old driver, were hurt Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Hinds Creek Road north of the Paulette community.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us the tire of the pickup went off the edge of the roadway.

The truck then went down a steep hill, crashing into a tree.

According to the THP report, the teen who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and the teens who survived were wearing seatbelts.