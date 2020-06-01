10 people arrested in Fort Sanders after 15+ cars vandalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nine adults and one juvenile were arrested late Sunday after several cars were vandalized in the Fort Sanders area of Knoxville.

A group of around 40 was found on Clinch Avenue crossing Henley Street and began shooting fireworks and lighting smoke bombs on the Clinch Avenue Bridge. The group began to vandalize vehicles by breaking windows, damaging mirrors and spray painting as they continued north on 11th Street and turned onto Bridge Avenue.

At around 10:15 p.m., officers approached the group in a parking lot on the corner of 16th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers were able to detain nine adults and one juvenile using only verbal commands, The nine adults, ranging from age 18 to 34, were charged with disorderly conduct, while the juvenile male was cited for disorderly conduct.

The remainder of the group fled eastbound on Highland Avenue.

Additionally, a car occupied by four males wearing hockey masks were seen driving by officers yelling obscenities. A license plate check revealed that vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was spotted on Union near Market Square just before midnight Sunday.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was arrested without incident and charged with auto theft, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.