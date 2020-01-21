10-year-old killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in Orange Mound.

The family identified the victim as Jadon Knox, a fourth-grader.

Memphis Police said Knox was shot on Josephine Street near Carnes Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Knox’s aunt told WREG he had only been outside 10 minutes before those bullets started flying.

“They snatched his life,” aunt Tawanda Knox said. “They snatched his life that hadn’t even begin. He was only 10, and he’s a twin.”

The family said someone drove by their house in Orange Mound and started shooting.

“You snatched Jadon from us,” Tawanda said. “He knows nothing. He didn’t know anything. All he was outside doing was what a 10-year-old does, and that’s play.”

Jadon and his twin had just celebrated their birthday last month, the family said. They said the shooting took away the heart of this family: a fourth-grader full of life, love and light.

“This is just too much,” MPD Director Michael Rallings said. “While the parents of this young child should be getting this child ready for school tomorrow, they’ll be planning a funeral.”

Bullet holes could still be seen in the home Monday afternoon.

Everyone in the community is now praying for peace and healing.

“We just came out to ask for peace in Orange Mound and ask the young guys to turn themselves in,” Stop The Killing organizer Keith Leachman said. “Enough of this should be enough. We need to be trying to love no each other in a time like this.”

The community has a desperate plea for someone to come forward.

“Memphis, we are better than this,” Leachman said. “Someone knows who shot this child. Someone should come forward with information.”

Investigators suspect the person responsible is a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper.

The family set up a GoFundMe for funeral arrangements.

Anyone with information that could help police should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.