KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young Williams Pet of the Week is Hildegard.

She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle.

“She came in in a pretty bad state, but thanks to everybody here, she has pulled herself back up. She is doing great and looking good and a lot of fun,” said Kari Parker with Young-Williams.

Parker added that she would do best in a home with older children.

Parker also shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.

“It’s a day to celebrate owning a dog or adopting a dog. You can take your dog for a special walk or for a special treat. Or you could come to Young-Williams and adopt a dog. We’ve got lots,” said Parker.

To learn more about adopting, click here.