KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dunkin’ Donuts is helping kids have a better holiday season through the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation. On Wednesday, the foundation gave $10,000 to Childhelp Inc. at a ceremony in Knoxville.

Childhelp is an organization that helps children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. Specifically, they help meet the physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual needs of these children. A total of 120 local children will each receive five to seven toys.

“During the holiday season it’s more important to us because we’re trying to provide to families what we can,” said Ken Bender, the executive director of Childhelp.

This grant supports the Foundation’s mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids when they need it most, like when they are battling hunger or illness. It also represents a commitment by Dunkin’ to give support to health and hunger organizations, as many are seeing an increase in the number of people needing help in the wake of the pandemic.

In 2021, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will give more than $7 million and has given more than $30 million since its inception.