100th Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off Friday

The Tennessee Valley fair is making its way back to Knoxville this weekend as they celebrate 100 years of fun.
The fairgrounds at Chilhowee Park have been prepared ahead of the 100th Tennessee Valley Fair.
Bret Michaels is headlining the concert series this year. There will be plenty of other bands, in addition, all of the rides and fair food.
Gates to the Tennessee Valley Fair open at 4 p.m. Friday. There are also discounts on ride wristbands and concert tickets.
- Friday, Sept. 6 4:00pm – midnight
- Saturday, Sept. 7 10:00am – midnight
- Sunday, Sept. 8 noon – 11:00pm
- Monday, Sept. 9 10:00am – 11:00pm
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 10:00am – 11:00pm
- Wednesday, Sept. 11 4:00pm – 11:00pm
- Thursday, Sept. 12 4:00pm – 11:00pm
- Friday, Sept. 13 4:00pm – midnight
- Saturday, Sept. 14 10:00am – midnight
- Sunday, Sept. 15 noon – midnight
