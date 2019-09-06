100th Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tennessee Valley fair is making its way back to Knoxville this weekend as they celebrate 100 years of fun.

The fairgrounds at Chilhowee Park have been prepared ahead of the 100th Tennessee Valley Fair.

RELATED | 6 things you need to know about the Tennessee Valley Fair

Bret Michaels is headlining the concert series this year. There will be plenty of other bands, in addition, all of the rides and fair food.

RELATED | Bret Michaels headlines 100th Tennessee Valley Fair concert series

Gates to the Tennessee Valley Fair open at 4 p.m. Friday. There are also discounts on ride wristbands and concert tickets.

  • Friday, Sept. 6 4:00pm – midnight
  • Saturday, Sept. 7 10:00am – midnight
  • Sunday, Sept. 8 noon – 11:00pm
  • Monday, Sept. 9 10:00am – 11:00pm
  • Tuesday, Sept. 10 10:00am – 11:00pm
  • Wednesday, Sept. 11 4:00pm – 11:00pm
  • Thursday, Sept. 12 4:00pm – 11:00pm
  • Friday, Sept. 13 4:00pm – midnight
  • Saturday, Sept. 14 10:00am – midnight
  • Sunday, Sept. 15 noon – midnight

For more information about the fair and to buy tickets, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter