101-year-old WWII veteran visits Knoxville on tour up I-75 for 75th anniversary of the war’s end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department hosted a very special guest on Tuesday.

Knoxville police escorted 101-year-old World War II veteran Sidney Walton out the city Tuesday morning. Walton is on his way to Michigan. In April 2018, at the age of 99, he set off to visit all 50 U.S. states, naming his journey the “No Regrets Tour.”

He’s traveling 775 miles up I-75 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the second world war. On Tuesday, Walton was escorted by Knoxville Police through the city as he continues his journey across the country.

It was our honor to help escort 101-year-old World War II veteran Sidney Walton through Knoxville as he makes his way up I-75 to Lansing, Michigan to honor the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. We thank Sidney for his service to our country and wish him well on his journey! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VmN1TiDHBx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 25, 2020

“He wants to give everyone in America an opportunity to meet one of the world’s last World War II veterans before it’s too late,” his son Paul Walton said.

Walton’s mission on this tour is to meet all 50 governors and share his story. He just has 15 visits left to go.

Walton joined the Army at 21 to fight Hitler nine months before Pearl Harbor, according to the “Go Sidney Go” website. As a Corporal, Sidney Walton fought in the China, Burma, India Theater (CBI) in the 34th Infantry, 8th Division.