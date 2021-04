NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – The New Market Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Team is hosting the 10th annual Easter parade and egg hunt this weekend.

The event will kick off with the parade at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lost Creek Golf Club and end at the New Market Fire Department. The Easter egg hunt will take place following the parade.

The 2020 edition of the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.