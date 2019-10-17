10th Annual ‘Uncorked’ event returns to downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thursday marks the 10th anniversary for downtown Maryville’s “Uncorked”, celebrating the community with a wine and silent auction event.
Many different appetizers and wines from local restaurants and businesses will be on display.
Uncorked will take place at the Capital Theatre and Substance Solutions after outgrowing it’s previous location of Vienna Coffee.
Funds raised will go towards the Maryville Downtown Association.
Tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are selling for $75.