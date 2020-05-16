11 patients receive plasma in Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 antibody research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s “Pass it On” study is moving forward with sick patients receiving plasma from recovered patients.

“Pass It On” which stands for, PASSive Immunity Trial Of Nashville.

Researchers at the university began collecting plasma in April for the study. As of Friday, News 2 was told that 11 patients battling COVID-19 had received the plasma.

In addition to monitoring the patient’s response to the plasma, researchers are also looking for a correlation between the symptoms that survivors reported and the antibodies present in their plasma.

“That’s going to help us understand people’s responses to COVID a little more and hopefully understand the disease more,” said Dr. Allison Wheeler, a researcher on the study.

She added that the study will also help answer other questions about the overall usefulness of plasma to treat COVID-19 patients, “Are there certain sub-types of patients who it helps more – [perhaps] patients at different phases of the disease? Are there certain levels of antibodies that we need to have in convalescent plasma that we need to have for it to be beneficial?”

Wheeler said they could still use plasma donations, especially from those with blood type AB.

If you’re interested in becoming a donor, click here.