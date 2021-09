KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A apartment fire extinguished early Monday morning left 11 residents displaced, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KFD crews responded the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Wilson Road. We’re told they had the fire out about 30 minutes later.

No injuries were reported but 11 residents have been displaced. The American Red Cross are assisting those affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.